TheStreet Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to “B-“

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.25 million, a P/E ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

