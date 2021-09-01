THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.07 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. THETA has a market cap of $7.07 billion and $292.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00014599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00129425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00845833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00151252 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

