Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.44. 25,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,584. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $179,560,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,492,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,713,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

