Thrive Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,859,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,252,000. Oscar Health makes up about 687.1% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,419,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $154,169,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,912,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 204,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 31,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $419,044.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,791,021 shares of company stock worth $23,393,238.

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,915. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

