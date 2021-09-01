thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €12.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

FRA:TKA opened at €9.43 ($11.10) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.96.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

