Tilly’s (TLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Tilly's to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

