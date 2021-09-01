Timothy Archer Sells 4,464 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $604.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

