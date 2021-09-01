Todd Mcelhatton Sells 9,300 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 878,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

