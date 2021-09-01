Tornado Cash Price Reaches $77.96 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $77.96 or 0.00161432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $85.75 million and $69.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00135165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00161104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.07 or 0.07433518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,544.24 or 1.00514616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.01004621 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

