Traders Purchase Large Volume of Support.com Put Options (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 166,345 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,188% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,270 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Support.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRT opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. Support.com has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $59.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

