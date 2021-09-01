Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Traeger stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

