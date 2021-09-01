Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.10. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.