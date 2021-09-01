Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $27.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $66.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $149.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.15 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $152.56 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $363.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBIO. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 2,017,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Translate Bio by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

