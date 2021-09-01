Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,818.50

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,818.50 ($23.76) and last traded at GBX 1,806.50 ($23.60), with a volume of 246809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,801.50 ($23.54).

TPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,729.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,774.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

