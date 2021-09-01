Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSRYY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.