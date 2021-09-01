Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSRYY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

