Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 1st

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ATVCU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVCU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.