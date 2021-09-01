Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up previously from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.10. 182,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,231. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.67.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

