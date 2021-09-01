Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of TRMB opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

