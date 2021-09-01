Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

