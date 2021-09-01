Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 59,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,087. Trimble has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

