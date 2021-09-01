Truist Securiti Comments on salesforce.com, inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.