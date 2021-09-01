TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 271 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 271 ($3.54).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 317.70 ($4.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 339.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.67. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

