Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $736.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

