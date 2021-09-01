Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.81 and last traded at $106.97. 2,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 748,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,930 shares of company stock worth $13,973,169 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

