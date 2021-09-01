U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.91 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.