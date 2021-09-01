Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 1,252,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,258,031. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

