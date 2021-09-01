UBU Finance (UBU) Price Tops $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. UBU Finance has a market cap of $226,618.83 and approximately $3,050.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00835365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048783 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,165,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,167,833 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.