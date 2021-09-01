Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $401.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.68. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

