Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $543.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.93 million and the lowest is $542.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 555,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

