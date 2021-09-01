Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $26.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 164,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

