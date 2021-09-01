UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNCFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

UNCFF opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

