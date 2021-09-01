Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $527,404.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00133271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00159401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.49 or 0.07471369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.14 or 1.00038269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.86 or 0.00994154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

