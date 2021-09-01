UniMex Network (UMX) Price Tops $0.96

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. UniMex Network has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $179,877.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

