United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Update

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 13,064,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

