Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee Sells 114,207 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00.

Shares of U opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $1,539,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $294,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

