University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Invests $34,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,446,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,623,000 after purchasing an additional 312,118 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,174,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 89,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,666. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

