UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.76. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

