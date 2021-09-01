Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $226.37. 77,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $230.38.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.10.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

