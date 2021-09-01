UREEQA Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $73,860.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00160591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.86 or 0.07377537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.50 or 1.00034399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00819569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.01000956 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.