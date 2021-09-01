US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,491,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 222,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 198,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $182.24 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84.

