US Bancorp DE Has $13.83 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,552.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,474.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,309.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

