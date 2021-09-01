US Bancorp DE Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

