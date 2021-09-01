US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,172 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

