US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 76,619.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,342.2% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

