US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,208.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $332.24 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $335.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.65. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.