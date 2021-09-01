USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading 0.2% Higher

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.14. 7,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 69,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

