Validity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.16 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Validity has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and $35.16 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00014699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.73 or 0.00502456 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,387,143 coins and its circulating supply is 4,386,594 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.