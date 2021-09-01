Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,102,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

