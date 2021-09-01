Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $794,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,422 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.