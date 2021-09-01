Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

